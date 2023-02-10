 
Friday Feb 10 2023
Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Friday Feb 10, 2023


Stray Kids mark power-packed return with new MV 'The Sound'

Popular group Stray Kids have made comeback with a powerful music video on February 9th. The track is called The Sound and keeping with the group’s tradition, it makes a strong impact.

The track is a part of their full length Japanese album, which will include tracks like Lost Me, Thunderous, Battle Ground, DLMLU, Novel, Scars, Chill and Case 143. Tracks like Thunderous, Chill and Case 143 aren't new to their fans, originally being released in Korean but it seems the group will be releasing these fan favorites in Japanese as well.

According to Allkpop, the album is set to be released on February 22nd, by the same name The Sound. The music video incorporates a power choreography, customary for their title tracks, and shows a sound which motivates the members to go further.

The Sound jumped to No. 1 on Billboard’s Hot Trending Songs chart soon after the release of the track list on January 15th. Other tracks from the album take up the slot from No. 2 to No. 5 as fans continue discussing the album in anticipation. The title track is followed by DLMLU, Novel, Battle Ground and Lost Me as the most talked about songs. 

