PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Peshawar Zalmi

Zalmis celebrate their win after winning the PSL 2017 trophy. — AFP/File

Under a new leader in the shape of Babar Azam, Peshawar Zalmi, is once more set to make its presence felt during the much-awaited eighth edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

With the thrilling tournament just around the corner, Babar and company have already started training in Karachi. Back-to-back sessions under the supervision of head coach Darren Sammy — also the 2017 PSL-winning captain — have sent a clear signal that the Men in Yellow shouldn’t be taken lightly during the tournament.

From Babar to ex-captain Wahab Riaz, Zalmi have an exciting squad at their disposal which could lead to some thrilling matches whenever the side steps out on the field.

Strengths

With the arrival of arguably the world's best batter, Babar, Zalmi's batting lineup has got a much-needed boost ahead of the tournament. Babar, who is most likely to open for Zalmi this year, has the ability to lead their batting line from the front.

The right-handed batter has an impressive record in T20s, having scored 8549 in 235 innings. The Pakistani skipper is also currently the highest run-scorer in the league with 2413 runs in 68 matches.

Young Mohammad Haris is also a valuable presence in the squad as the right-hander has the ability to hit the ball all around the park. He and Babar — the expected opening pair of Zalmi — are capable of taking the match away from the opposition any day.

Experienced Haris Sohail will give the perfect balance to Zalmi in the middle-order whereas young Saim Ayub can be a handy option for Zalmi at one down position. Ayub, the left-handed cricketer from Karachi, last played for Quetta Gladiators and has the ability to execute his innings according to the situation of the match.

Tom-Kohler Cadmore, Sherfane Rutherford, and Rovman Powell give solid power-hitting options to Zalmi which perfectly match the brand of cricket they have been used to playing over the years.

Local boys Danish Aziz, known for his all-rounder abilities, and Usman Qadir, famous for his magical leg-spin deliveries, also give a variety of options to the team management.

Fast bowling all-rounders, Jimmy Neesham of New Zealand and Aamer Jamal of Pakistan, are good options to go with on an alternate basis.

Quetta-born Haseebullah will also attract eyeballs since he is among the emerging players to watch out for in this year's PSL.

Weaknesses

In comparison to depth and experience in batting, Zalmi's fast bowling lacks a bit of maturity.

Veteran pacer Wahab will lead the bowling line which has the likes of Salman Irshad and Arshad Iqbal. Apart from Wahab, the pacers in the bowling department don’t have much experience under their belt and could struggle under pressure.

Aamer or Neesham can fill in the gap but a genuinely experienced pacer will still be missed.

In spin bowling, they can rely on Usman but in the absence of Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Rehman, who will be available after February 19, they will struggle a bit as far as the wicket-taking option is concerned.