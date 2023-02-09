 
Thursday Feb 09 2023
By
M Muzamil Asif

PSL 2023: Babar Azam will learn captaincy over time, says Wahab Riaz

By
M Muzamil Asif

Thursday Feb 09, 2023

Wahab (right) and Babar (left) share a light moment during the toss of a PSL match — PCB/File
KARACHI: Pakistan's star pacer Wahab Riaz commented on the captaincy of Babar Azam on Thursday by saying that the latter "will learn from his experiences".

Riaz added that Azam did captaincy in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) for just a year, which is why he should be given more time to improve in this department. 

In an exclusive interview with GeoSuper.tv, the pacer said Babar's arrival in Peshawar Zalmi as captain will be a valuable addition for team members, including him.

"It is good for us that Pakistan's captain is now also the skipper of Peshawar. We have a good opportunity to play under his captaincy. Not only me, but all the players will try to prove their worth," he said.

Wahab's 100 PSL wickets

The left-arm pacer was also ecstatic over his achievement of being the only bowler to have 100+ wickets in PSL. He has 103 wickets in 77 matches so far in Pakistan's premium tournament.

"I am thankful to Allah for being a part of this league and achieving this feat [having 100+ wickets]," said Wahab. "It's another year and opportunity for me. I will try to make the most of it and help my team win matches." 

Wahab also recalled Zalmi's PSL title-winning campaign in 2017. 

"The best moment in PSL was when we lifted the trophy. It was a very exciting moment and we really enjoyed it," he said.

Kamran Akmal's absence

Wahab will also miss Kamran Akmal in PSL 8 as the wicketkeeper-batter went unpicked this year. 

"Obviously, Kami [Kamran] bhai and I played for Peshawar since the start. His absence will definitely be felt. I played a lot of cricket under him and we share a strong bond," he shared.

It must be noted here that Kamran has been appointed as a batting mentor of Zalmi for just a week. He will work with Zalmi players in training sessions ahead of the start of PSL 8.

The Men in Yellow will start their PSL 8 campaign against Karachi Kings at National Stadium, Karachi on February 14. 

