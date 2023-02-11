 
health
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

Aspirin can improve 'survival rates for ovarian cancer'

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Unhappy cancer patient with headache and closed eyes.— Pexels
Unhappy cancer patient with headache and closed eyes.— Pexels

Aspirin is a frequently prescribed over-the-counter medication that is used to treat moderate fevers, headaches, and in certain cases, heart attacks in those who have already had them. 

Taking low doses of aspirin on a regular basis could serve as one of the ovarian cancer treatment options, according to a recent study from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute that was published in JNCI: Journal of the Cancer Institute. 

While the answer to how to prevent ovarian cancer is still not out there, it is important to be aware of available treatment options. It is also important to check for ovarian cancer at home.

How was the study conducted?

More than 900 Australian women who had just received an ovarian cancer diagnosis were followed up by the study. The use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), which include aspirin, was then recorded by each participant.

According to the study's principal investigator, Azam Majidi, PhD, those who took NSAIDs at least four days a week for a year after their diagnosis lived longer than those who didn't. Women who used NSAIDs typically took daily low-dose aspirin.

"Our findings suggest that frequent NSAID use might improve survival for women with ovarian cancer, regardless of whether they start taking the drugs before or after diagnosis," said Majidi, according to Health News.

First signs of ovarian cancer are challenging to identify and over 80% of women who are initially diagnosed with the disease are later re-diagnosed. But according to the most recent research, women who routinely took NSAIDs also saw a delayed recurrence.

Majidi said these results give hope that low-dose aspirin can boost ovarian cancer survival globally while researchers continue to search for effective ovarian cancer treatments. But she underlined that not everyone should take aspirin, so ladies shouldn't start taking it without first consulting their doctor.

"We found the difference would translate to an average of an extra 2.5 months' survival in the five years post-diagnosis. While this might not sound like a lot, it is significant for ovarian cancer. The disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage when the prognosis is poor, and treatment options are limited."

What is ovarian cancer?

Often confused with uterine fibroids, which are noncancerous growths in the uterus, ovarian cancer develops in the ovaries and invades body tissues. It normally requires surgery and chemotherapy and the early stages of the disease are typically symptom-free. Early signs of ovarian cancer include back discomfort, weariness, and swelling in the abdomen.

In 2023, it's anticipated that 19,710 women will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in the United States alone. 

It has the highest mortality rate when compared to other cancers of the female reproductive system where it comes in at number five. The majority of women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are older than 63 years old, accounting for around 50% of all cases.

More From Health:

Epilepsy patients face 'social exclusion' in Pakistan

Epilepsy patients face 'social exclusion' in Pakistan
Neuroscientists reveal why PTSD patients have recurring nightmares

Neuroscientists reveal why PTSD patients have recurring nightmares
What is the most stressful time of the day?

What is the most stressful time of the day?
Which blood type is most at risk for heart disease?

Which blood type is most at risk for heart disease?
Can face masks really stop a virus?

Can face masks really stop a virus?
This could be the best way to boost brain power

This could be the best way to boost brain power
Symptoms of depression in men you should look out for

Symptoms of depression in men you should look out for
Indian eye drops linked to vision loss, infections

Indian eye drops linked to vision loss, infections
Australia to legalise MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use

Australia to legalise MDMA and magic mushrooms for medical use
Does avian flu affect humans?

Does avian flu affect humans?
Could blood test detect Alzheimer's disease?

Could blood test detect Alzheimer's disease?
Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study

Trees could cut urban heatwave mortality by a third: study