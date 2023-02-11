Aspirin can improve 'survival rates for ovarian cancer'

Unhappy cancer patient with headache and closed eyes.— Pexels

Aspirin is a frequently prescribed over-the-counter medication that is used to treat moderate fevers, headaches, and in certain cases, heart attacks in those who have already had them.

Taking low doses of aspirin on a regular basis could serve as one of the ovarian cancer treatment options, according to a recent study from QIMR Berghofer Medical Research Institute that was published in JNCI: Journal of the Cancer Institute.



While the answer to how to prevent ovarian cancer is still not out there, it is important to be aware of available treatment options. It is also important to check for ovarian cancer at home.

How was the study conducted?



More than 900 Australian women who had just received an ovarian cancer diagnosis were followed up by the study. The use of non-steroidal anti-inflammatory medicines (NSAIDs), which include aspirin, was then recorded by each participant.

According to the study's principal investigator, Azam Majidi, PhD, those who took NSAIDs at least four days a week for a year after their diagnosis lived longer than those who didn't. Women who used NSAIDs typically took daily low-dose aspirin.

"Our findings suggest that frequent NSAID use might improve survival for women with ovarian cancer, regardless of whether they start taking the drugs before or after diagnosis," said Majidi, according to Health News.

First signs of ovarian cancer are challenging to identify and over 80% of women who are initially diagnosed with the disease are later re-diagnosed. But according to the most recent research, women who routinely took NSAIDs also saw a delayed recurrence.

Majidi said these results give hope that low-dose aspirin can boost ovarian cancer survival globally while researchers continue to search for effective ovarian cancer treatments. But she underlined that not everyone should take aspirin, so ladies shouldn't start taking it without first consulting their doctor.

"We found the difference would translate to an average of an extra 2.5 months' survival in the five years post-diagnosis. While this might not sound like a lot, it is significant for ovarian cancer. The disease is often diagnosed at an advanced stage when the prognosis is poor, and treatment options are limited."

What is ovarian cancer?

Often confused with uterine fibroids, which are noncancerous growths in the uterus, ovarian cancer develops in the ovaries and invades body tissues. It normally requires surgery and chemotherapy and the early stages of the disease are typically symptom-free. Early signs of ovarian cancer include back discomfort, weariness, and swelling in the abdomen.

In 2023, it's anticipated that 19,710 women will receive an ovarian cancer diagnosis in the United States alone.

It has the highest mortality rate when compared to other cancers of the female reproductive system where it comes in at number five. The majority of women who are diagnosed with ovarian cancer are older than 63 years old, accounting for around 50% of all cases.