 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

BTS' 'Boy With Luv' joins Spotify Billions Club

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Boy With Luv by BTS goes on to become the first Korean song to join the Spotify Billions Club
Boy With Luv by BTS goes on to become the first Korean song to join the Spotify Billions Club

Boy With Luv by Bts has broken another record, going on to become the first Korean song to join the Spotify Billions Club. The mega-hit track, which was a collaboration with American singer Halsey came out in 2019 and has now crossed a billion streams in 2023. This means it took the song close to three years to reach this distinction.

This is BTS’ third song to cross the billion mark, with their English song Dynamite becoming the first song by a Korean artist to join the club in 2021 and Butter did the same in 2022.

This isn’t the only achievement for Boy With Luv, the song also went on to break the record for most music show wins in South Korea with a whopping 21 wins. That record was then broken by Dynamite. The music video for the track was BTS’ first MV to cross 1.6 billion views.

The group is currently on hiatus, focusing on solo projects while the eldest member Jin is serving mandatory military training. 

