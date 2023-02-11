 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 11 2023
By
Web Desk

'Days of Our Lives' actor Cody Longo discovered dead in Texas home at 34

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 11, 2023

Days of Our Lives actor Cody Longo discovered dead in Texas home at 34

Days of our Lives actor Cody Longo, was found dead in his Texas home at the age of 34 following a long history of alcohol abuse.

On Wednesday, February 9, TMZ reported that authorities found actor Cody Longo in bed at a residence in Austin, Texas.

As per Daily Mail, the soap actor's wife Stephanie called the police for a welfare check of her husband as she wasn't aware of his whereabouts.

The 34-year-old wasn't opening the door which led the authorities to kick the door open and found him dead already.

A close family member told TMZ that Longo suffered from alcohol abuse for many years and had recently gone to rehab. However, the exact cause of death is unknown.

His wife said in a statement, "He was an amazing father and the best husband. Our whole world is shattered."

The actor is survived by his wife, a daughter, seven, a son, five, and one-year-old baby boy. 

More From Entertainment:

Ashley Benson spotted locking lips with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis

Ashley Benson spotted locking lips with rumoured boyfriend Brandon Davis
Lewis Capaldi inks a seven-figure documentary streaming deal with Netflix

Lewis Capaldi inks a seven-figure documentary streaming deal with Netflix
Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan confirm friendship in recent interaction

Seventeen’s Seungkwan And NCT’s Haechan confirm friendship in recent interaction
Jimin from BTS talks about missing band member Jin

Jimin from BTS talks about missing band member Jin
Kim Kardashian defines connection of ‘loss’ and ‘tragedy’ with 'beautiful soul'

Kim Kardashian defines connection of ‘loss’ and ‘tragedy’ with 'beautiful soul'
GOT7’s BamBam gives Le Sserafim’s Sakura a special gift

GOT7’s BamBam gives Le Sserafim’s Sakura a special gift
HBO moves to swing axe on comedy drama 'Avenue 5'

HBO moves to swing axe on comedy drama 'Avenue 5'
Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use

Korean actor Yoo Ah In tests positive for Marijuana use
Sir Rod Stewart thinks he's 'worn out' his 'royal welcome' as he rules out coronation gig

Sir Rod Stewart thinks he's 'worn out' his 'royal welcome' as he rules out coronation gig
DC chief James Gunn says Zack Snyder 'supports' new DCU

DC chief James Gunn says Zack Snyder 'supports' new DCU
Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'eye-checking' King Charles III

Camilla 'barely moves' in public without 'eye-checking' King Charles III
Paul Rudd says his kid thought he worked at movie theatre

Paul Rudd says his kid thought he worked at movie theatre