 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Kanye West having fun with new 'wife' Bianca Censori?

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Kanye West having fun with new wife Bianca Censori?

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly enjoying his new life with 'wife' Bianca Censori after putting others in trouble?

The 45-year-old rapper has not only landed himself in trouble with his controversial comments on social media but also harmed the firms with he was working.

Sportswear giant Adidas's new boss has claimed that the firm could lose hundreds of millions of dollars this year if it decides not to sell its stock of Yeezy sneakers.

"The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should," Adidas' chief executive Bjørn Gulden, said in a statement. Gulden joined the firm at the start of this year from rival Puma after his predecessor was ousted in the wake of a series of profit warnings.

Kanye West having fun with new wife Bianca Censori?

West, who shocked fans by marrying the Yeezy architectural designer, 28, in a top-secret ceremony last month, is not calling the shots in his relationship for once.

The father-of-four is believed to have tied the knot with Bianca just two months after his divorce was finalized from Kim Kardashian, according to reports.

Meanwhile, American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has left fans guessing with her new meaningful post, suggesting life goes on even after 'loss' and 'tragedy'.

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting
Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'

Vin Diesel returns to work with filmmaker David Twohy for 'Riddick: Furya'
Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends

Amy Robach could give up her career for T.J. Holmes, fear friends
Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s

Dolly Parton explains why she’s happy to be in her 70s
Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal

Jada Pinkett Smith breaks her silence on alopecia lessons post Oscar slap scandal
BTS V fans step up to help Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria

BTS V fans step up to help Earthquake victims in Turkey and Syria
Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job

Pamela Anderson shares shocking revelation about her childhood dream job
Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance

Machine Gun Kelly 'got electrocuted' during Super Bowl performance
Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film

Brendan Fraser wishes to work with 'old friend' Michelle Yeoh in the fourth 'Mummy' film
Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model

Ulrika Jonsson calls out Leonardo DiCaprio over his rumoured link-up with 19-year-old model