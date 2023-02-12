Kanye West having fun with new 'wife' Bianca Censori?

American rapper Kanye West is reportedly enjoying his new life with 'wife' Bianca Censori after putting others in trouble?

The 45-year-old rapper has not only landed himself in trouble with his controversial comments on social media but also harmed the firms with he was working.

Sportswear giant Adidas's new boss has claimed that the firm could lose hundreds of millions of dollars this year if it decides not to sell its stock of Yeezy sneakers.

"The numbers speak for themselves. We are currently not performing the way we should," Adidas' chief executive Bjørn Gulden, said in a statement. Gulden joined the firm at the start of this year from rival Puma after his predecessor was ousted in the wake of a series of profit warnings.

West, who shocked fans by marrying the Yeezy architectural designer, 28, in a top-secret ceremony last month, is not calling the shots in his relationship for once.

The father-of-four is believed to have tied the knot with Bianca just two months after his divorce was finalized from Kim Kardashian, according to reports.

Meanwhile, American TV personality and socialite Kim Kardashian has left fans guessing with her new meaningful post, suggesting life goes on even after 'loss' and 'tragedy'.