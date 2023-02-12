 
entertainment
Sunday Feb 12 2023
By
Web Desk

Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event

By
Web Desk

Sunday Feb 12, 2023

Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event
Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event

Halle Berry recently poked fun at herself for landing a ‘perfect face plant’ right in the middle of a charity event.

The entire event took place in Los Angeles, on Friday and was held for Looking Beyond LA, a charity that raises money for children with special needs.

Recalling the entire moment, she even turned to Instagram with a video of the moment, and wrote, “My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted”.

Check it out Below:



More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’

Prince Harry's strange gesture raises eyebrows: ‘Nobody does that!’
Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider

Britney Spears’ medical needs are ‘more complex than realized’: Insider
Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party

Vanessa Hudgens and fiancé Cole Tucker spotted at pre-Super Bowl Party
List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards

List of winners at the 2023 BRIT Awards
Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

Royal family has a plan to stop Meghan and Harry from overshadowing King's coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

King Charles won't give ceremonial role to brother Andrew at coronation

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’

Pam Grier reveals why she rejected the Bond girl role in ‘Octopussy’
Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Meghan Markle will have a perfect excuse to skip King Charles'coronation says expert

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family

Candace Cameron Bure says she is excited to reunite with 'Full House' family
Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards

Harry Styles, Beyonce among first winners at BRIT awards
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to start a new era: report

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting

Justin Bieber and Kodak Black got served a lawsuit over West Hollywood after party shooting