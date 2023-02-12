Halle Berry recalls ‘embarrassing face plant’ at charity event

Halle Berry recently poked fun at herself for landing a ‘perfect face plant’ right in the middle of a charity event.

The entire event took place in Los Angeles, on Friday and was held for Looking Beyond LA, a charity that raises money for children with special needs.

Recalling the entire moment, she even turned to Instagram with a video of the moment, and wrote, “My dear friend @shillahekmatpiano invited me to speak at her charity event celebrating a wonderful organization called @lookingbeyondla that raises money for children with special needs… then that happened!!! I face planted”.

