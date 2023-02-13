 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

Kaia Gerber shows off her model legs in a stroll with beau Austin Butler

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Kaia Gerber shows off her model legs as she and boyfriend Austin Butler take her pooch for a stroll.

On Saturday, February 11, the celebrity couple was spotted for a weekend stroll in Los Feliz with the model's tiny white and brown rescue dog in the hills.

Kaia, 21, put on a leggy display in tiny grey shorts styled with an oversized grey T-shirt over a pocketed navy zip-up vest.

According to Daily Mail, the daughter of supermodel Cindy Crawford, 56, and businessman Rande Gerber, 60, protected her eyes from the sun as she wore think black shades and tucked her braided brunette tresses under a green hat.

Butler, who recently secured an Oscar nomination, appeared distrcated on the phone as he held the dog leash from the other hand.

The Elvis star was dressed causally in a long-sleeved black shirt, black and white Adidas track pants.

He coordinated his look with Adidas Gazelle sneakers and a black hat, as Kaia tucked her arm under his arm as they walked.

