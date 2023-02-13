 
Queen Elizabeth was left mortified at clothing mishap at Prince William and Kate's wedding

Queen Elizabeth's stylist has revealed that the late monarch was left mortified by a clothing mishap at the wedding of Prince William and Kate Middleton, according to the UK's Daily Express.

It said the Queen found a hole in one of her white gloves as she waved at the crowd.

The report said the monarch was "furious" at the mishap and made sure it never happened again by carrying an extra pair of gloves.

Speaking to Mail on Sunday, Bernard Connolly recalled that the monarch was left mortified by what happened.

He said that the mishap was not reported at that time.

Connolly said, "The Queen went out and waved to the world with a hole in her glove – can you imagine?.

He said, "You don't do that, you wouldn't do it in a fashion show, or in a photo shoot, and you certainly wouldn't do it to a monarch."

The Queen's former stylist said it wasn't "just any engagement", it was the "future King getting married."

Queen Elizabeth died at the age of 95 in September last year.Her son Charles became the king after her death.

