Police arrest 12 suspects in Nankana Sahib lynching case

Members of a violent lynch mob wreak havoc on a police station in Nankana Sahib on February 11, 2023. — Twitter

NANKANA SAHIB: Police on Sunday arrested 12 suspects involved in the lynching of an alleged blasphemer in Nankana Sahib, a day after Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif took notice of the incident, The News reported on Monday.

The suspects were identified through the videos after the investigation was launched into the ghastly incident, Punjab police said in a statement.

On Saturday, a raging mob of hundreds tortured a man to death after snatching him from the Warburton Police Station, where he was locked up for allegedly committing blasphemy.

As the mob was lynching the man — who was put behind bars for alleged blasphemy — Station House Officer (SHO) Warburton Feroze Bhatti and other police personnel escaped the scene to save their lives.

Residents of the area had claimed that the man — who had returned after spending two years in jail — used to practice witchcraft by pasting his ex-wife's picture on holy papers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz on Saturday took notice of the incident as videos circulating on social media purportedly showed a man was beaten to death by a mob over alleged blasphemy saying "action would be taken against police officials who failed in their duty."

"No one is allowed to take the law into their hands," PM Shehbaz Sharif had said in a statement.

Punjab Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr Usman Anwar, after taking notice, suspended two senior police officers for failing to prevent the violent mob from torturing the man over blasphemy allegations.

The police in a statement said that Dr Usman Anwar has suspended Nankana Sahib Circle Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Nawaz Waraq and Warburton SHO Feroz Bhatti.

The IGP further directed the Internal Accountability Branch Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Muhammad Amin Bukhari and Special Branch DIG Raja Faisal to reach the location of the incident and submit an inquiry report.

"Strict departmental and legal action will be taken against those responsible for the incident," the IGP asserted.