PM directs full implementation of Apex Committee's decisions

Shehbaz Sharif photographed on April 2, 2022. Twitter

PM seeks full implementation of Apex Committee's decisions.

Asks to improve contacts between Centre, provinces.

Chairs a meeting on law and order in Islamabad.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed authorities to ensure full implementation of the decisions taken by the Apex Committee.

"Protection of citizens is the top priority of the government and no lapse in security will be tolerated," PM Shehbaz said, chairing a meeting on Saturday in Islamabad in connection with the overall law and order situation in the country.

Directing the Interior Minister to undertake visits to the four provinces, the Prime Minister stressed the need to improve contacts and coordination among the Centre and the provinces to bring improvement to the law and order situation.

He said law enforcement agencies should be equipped with modern weapons and equipment and the capacity of counter-terrorism departments should be enhanced in the provinces.

During the meeting, security matters of the four provinces, Islamabad, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Kashmir were reviewed.

The meeting was briefed that steps are being taken to further streamline safe city projects in the big cities.

It was told that on instructions of the prime minister, the federal interior secretary visited the four provinces and looked into issues faced by the provinces and reviewed the requirement for resources in an effort to improve the law and order situation in the country.

Minister for Interior Rana Sanaullah Khan, Special Assistants to the Prime Minister Syed Tariq Fatimi, Jehanzeb Khan, chief secretaries of the four provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Commissioner of Capital Territory Islamabad, Inspector Generals of Police of the provinces, Gilgit Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir and officials concerned attended the meeting.