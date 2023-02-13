DRF organises charity golf tournament in Karachi

Deaf Reach Foundation (DRF) on Monday organised a fundraising golf tournament at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club to promote education for people who lack the ability to hear.



While talking to the Geo News, DFR director Richard Gerry said: "We have eight deaf schools all over the country in which we are providing free education."

While talking about the golf tournament, Gerry said that it was the eighth edition of the tournament organised to support deaf education.

Expressing his gratitude towards the participants and donors he said, "We are very thankful for the support that people are showing today for the work we are doing."



These will make a huge difference in the lives of the children, he stated while showing dedication to serving the deaf community.

In the fundraising event, Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy and English player George Macron also participated and played golf among other players.

Close to 150 golfers played in the taxes scramble format and showcased their skills.

Speaking at the event, Darren Sammy, said that he was delighted to play golf for the deaf community.

"It is such an amazing thing and it was a pleasure for me and George to be part of this event", said the head coach.

Golf organiser Abdullah Nasir while speaking with Geo News said that ensuring that the people showed up for the cause was a huge achievement. He also thanked Sammy and Macron for participating in the event and supporting the cause.

"Just because of their participation that were able to raise a decent amount of money," he added.

At the end of the event, both the cricketers were presented with honorary shields as souvenirs.

The leopard's team, in the fundraising golf tournament, secured the first position followed by the DIB team.