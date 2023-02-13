 
sports
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Jaffar Hussain

DRF organises charity golf tournament in Karachi

By
Jaffar Hussain

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Deaf Reach Foundation (DRF) on Monday organised a fundraising golf tournament at the Defence Authority Country and Golf Club to promote education for people who lack the ability to hear.

While talking to the Geo News, DFR director Richard Gerry said: "We have eight deaf schools all over the country in which we are providing free education."

While talking about the golf tournament, Gerry said that it was the eighth edition of the tournament organised to support deaf education.

Expressing his gratitude towards the participants and donors he said, "We are very thankful for the support that people are showing today for the work we are doing."

These will make a huge difference in the lives of the children, he stated while showing dedication to serving the deaf community.

In the fundraising event, Peshawar Zalmi head coach Darren Sammy and English player George Macron also participated and played golf among other players. 

Close to 150 golfers played in the taxes scramble format and showcased their skills.

Speaking at the event, Darren Sammy, said that he was delighted to play golf for the deaf community.

"It is such an amazing thing and it was a pleasure for me and George to be part of this event", said the head coach.

Golf organiser Abdullah Nasir while speaking with Geo News said that ensuring that the people showed up for the cause was a huge achievement. He also thanked Sammy and Macron for participating in the event and supporting the cause. 

"Just because of their participation that were able to raise a decent amount of money," he added.

At the end of the event, both the cricketers were presented with honorary shields as souvenirs. 

The leopard's team, in the fundraising golf tournament, secured the first position followed by the DIB team.   

More From Sports:

Match preview: Multan Sultans set to face Lahore Qalandars in PSL opener

Match preview: Multan Sultans set to face Lahore Qalandars in PSL opener
'Spirit of cricket moment': Pakistani, Indian cricketers meet after T20 clash

'Spirit of cricket moment': Pakistani, Indian cricketers meet after T20 clash
15 English cricketers will feature in PSL 2023 — the most from any country

15 English cricketers will feature in PSL 2023 — the most from any country
Quetta Gladiators: Fixtures and probable lineups

Quetta Gladiators: Fixtures and probable lineups
Pakistan lose against India in T20 World Cup

Pakistan lose against India in T20 World Cup
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Quetta Gladiators

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Quetta Gladiators
Karachi Kings: Fixtures and probable lineups

Karachi Kings: Fixtures and probable lineups
PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Karachi Kings

PSL 8: Strengths and weaknesses of Karachi Kings
Pakistan triumphs over India to win Asian Junior Squash Championship

Pakistan triumphs over India to win Asian Junior Squash Championship
'Greatest catch of all time': Cricketers react to shocking catch by fielder

'Greatest catch of all time': Cricketers react to shocking catch by fielder
What is the prize money for PSL 8?

What is the prize money for PSL 8?
WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Shaheen Shah Afridi on his wedding

WATCH: Mohammad Rizwan congratulates Shaheen Shah Afridi on his wedding