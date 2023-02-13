Rihanna’s complete setlist for 2023 Super Bowl Halftime performance

Rihanna produced spectacle during her performance at the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show on Sunday, February 12th, 2023.

The singer returned to the stage after virtually abandoning her music career for six years, with her highly anticipated performance, per Page Six.

Perched on a glass platform that levitated above the field, while dressed in a red jumpsuit with a glossy bandeau above her baby bump, the singer kicked off her set

Complete song list Rihanna performed 2023 Super Bowl:

B---- Better Have My Money

Where Have You Been

Only Girl (In The World)

We Found Love

Rude Boy

Work

Wild Thoughts

Pour It Up

All of the Lights

Run This Town

Umbrella

Diamonds

Doing a pure solo set, the Grammy-winning artist called the set “a celebration of her catalogue” in a press conference ahead of her soaring headliner performance.

Rihanna admitted that the biggest challenge she’s faced in planning her “jam-packed show” so far was narrowing down her set list.

“That was the hardest, hardest part. Deciding how to maximise 13 minutes, but also celebrate. And that’s what this show’s going to be; a celebration,” she said at the time.

During her extended hiatus, Rihanna only dropped one solo single, Lift Me Up from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever soundtrack, last October.