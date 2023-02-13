 
entertainment
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
Web Desk

TXT’s Hueningkai recounts his BigHit debut as a trainee at 16

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Huening Kai from TXT gave an interview at Weverse Magazine while promoting the groups comeback
Huening Kai from TXT gave an interview at Weverse Magazine while promoting the group's comeback

Huening Kai from TXT recently gave an interview at Weverse Magazine while promoting the group's comeback Sugar Rush Ride. The young performer spoke about how he has matured over the years and how being so young affected the relationship he had with the other members.

“I wasn’t grown up yet when I was a trainee and I was so childish (laughs) so I don’t think I really earned much trust from the other members.” Huening Kai was only 16 when he debuted in the industry and he spent nearly 3 years as a trainee at BigHit entertainment.

As more time passed, one of the members played a major role in him becoming a more mature person. In 2021, TXT’s dorm arrangement was revealed and it put Yeonjun, Beomgyu and Soobin in their own rooms while Huening Kai and Taehyun shared the other. In that same year, he revealed that his MBTI has changed to ISTP from ENFP and that the change took place because of Taehyun.

“I hear about what he’s thinking a lot since we’re roommates, so I think I naturally came to understand him. That must be how we both ended up as Ts. (laughs) There’s times when it’s good to look at things rationally and I used to be an F so I think my strong point is that I can understand both sides.”

