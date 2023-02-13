 
sports
Monday Feb 13 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Multan Sultans win toss, ask Lahore Qalandars to bat in opener

By
SDSports Desk

Monday Feb 13, 2023

Mohammad Rizwan (left) and Shaheen Shah Afridi (centre) during the toss of the PSL 8 opening match in Multan on February 13, 2023. — Lahore Qalandars
The Multan Sultans won the toss and elected to field first against Lahore Qalandars in the opening match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 at the Multan Cricket Stadium.

Playing XI

Multan Sultans: Muhammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Usman Khan, David Miller, Kieron Pollard, Khushdil Shah, Akeal Hossain, Usama Mir, Sameen Gul, Shahnawaz Dahani, Ihsanullah

Lahore Qalandars: Fakhar Zaman, Tahir Baig, Shai Hope, Kamran Ghulam, Hussain Talat, Sikandar Raza, Liam Dawson, David Wiese, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Zaman Khan

More to follow...

