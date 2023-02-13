Idris Elba responds to the criticism over not calling himself a ‘Black actor’

Idris Elba has recently shared reaction to the criticism for saying he stopped calling himself as a “Black actor” anymore.



Lately, the Luther star took to Twitter and elaborated on why he commented that being a Black actor means to put himself into “a box”.

“There isn't a soul on this earth that can question whether I consider myself a BLACK MAN or not,” wrote Elba.

The actor continued, “Being an 'actor' is a profession, like being an 'architect,' they are not defined by race.”

“However, If YOU define your work by your race, that is your Prerogative (sic). Ah lie?” he added.

Elba’s tweet came after he received online backlash for his comments, he made in an interview with Esquire U.K.

In previous interview, the actor also discussed about racism, stating, “I stopped describing myself as a Black actor when I realised it put me in a box.”

Elba, who is reprising his role as Luther in the new movie Luther: The Fallen Sun, also added that he does consider himself a “member of the Black community”.