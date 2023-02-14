 
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky’s second pregnancy wasn’t planned: ‘It’s a welcomed surprise’

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky wanted another child and a sibling for their baby boy, however, their second pregnancy was a total surprise for them, revealed a source.

An insider told In Touch Weekly that the Diamonds hitmaker and the Praise the Lord rapper are “overjoyed” about becoming parents again.

“She kept the baby news under wraps and only told family members, her stylist and a couple of close friends, until she couldn’t keep quiet about it any longer,” the source said of RiRi.

The superstar enthralled her fans after she flaunted her baby bump during her jaw dropping performance at the Super Bowl Halftime show.

Even though the singer has not shared much about her second pregnancy, the insider said she is due in the late spring. “She is counting down the days until being able to hold the newborn,” the source said.

“Having come from a big family herself, Rihanna feels blessed that she’ll have two kids so close in age, to look out for each other, and jokes it’s almost like having twins!” the insider added.

The insider went on to add that the couple’s second pregnancy wasn’t planned but they were happy about it.

“I don’t think she quite realized how fertile a woman is after giving birth, and was surprised to conceive again so quickly [after her son]!” the insider dished. “But it’s a welcomed surprise!”

As for the rapper, the source said he was “overjoyed about becoming a dad again and is championing” his partner.

“The pregnancy has been quite tiresome for her and he’s always there in the wing, doting on her,” the outlet shared continue. “Becoming parents has solidified their relationship.”

