Tuesday Feb 14 2023
Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Emma Mackey's Meave might not return to season 5 of Netflix popular series

Emma Mackey character Meave Wiley might not return to the next season of the Netflix coming-of-age series Sex Education.

Mackey, 27, in her recent interaction with Total Film, shared her feelings about playing a teenager at 30 and her possible exit from the show.

“It’s just always tricky, it’s different when you're playing a character that is sort of stuck in time. You know, we're playing 17-year-olds, and we're all almost 30, it is a bit weird” she said.

She further continued “It’s a blessing because it is a launchpad, and it is something that has given us opportunities in different ways but it's something that I want to gracefully exit from, and be happy that it exists and protect it and enjoy it in the time that it has existed in but yeah, it needs to be left alone now I think. [...] We can all move on and take what we learned from Sex Ed as well because it has been a school, quite literally, for all of us.”

“It's just wonderful to have had that education and to have that baptism of fire and to have just been flung into that whole world. I think it's made us stronger" she added.

Sex Education revolves around Otis, who is a teenager and his mother is a sex therapist. He teams up with his classmate Maeve to help students with an underground sex clinic.

The first season of the show was released in January 2019 on Netflix.

