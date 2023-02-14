Princess Anne's New Zealand trip affected by cyclone Gabrielle

King Charles III's younger sister Princess Anne and her husband Sir Timothy Laurence have jetted off to New Zealand for an official four-day trip to the country on Sunday just before Cyclone Gabrielle lashed the country.

Queen Elizabeth's only daughter Princess Anne has been forced to make a last-minute change to her trip after the country has been battered by a powerful cyclone.



Anne was due to be at Linton Military Camp near the city of Palmerston North on the North Island to visit the Royal New Zealand Corps of Signals.

The New Zealand Defence Force, in a statement said, this engagement would no longer be taking place due to the extreme weather and the Army being involved in the response to the storm.



However, it's being reported that Anne would visit the centre coordinating the relief effort.

Anne was due to meet with the new Prime Minister of New Zealand Chris Hipkins, who assumed office just last month after the unexpected resignation of Jacinda Arden. These plans may also be affected due to the extreme weather, according to reports.

Anne has completed several official trips abroad this year representing her older brother the King. In early January, she travelled to Cyprus, where she met British military personnel and their families and also met with the Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.