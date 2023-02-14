 
entertainment
Tuesday Feb 14 2023
By
Web Desk

Selena Gomez’s response to Hailey Bieber’s shady video rumoured to be about singer

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Feb 14, 2023

Selena Gomez’s response to Hailey Bieber’s shady video rumoured to be about singer
Selena Gomez’s response to Hailey Bieber’s shady video rumoured to be about singer

Selena Gomez has recently shared reaction to a fan’s video in which she that Hailey Bieber seemingly targeted the singer over body-shaming issue.

Earlier in January, the Calm Down hit-maker was slammed by trolls over her vacation photos, which went viral. In the images, the singer could be seen coming out of the water in a white bikini.

At the time, some users body-shamed her for gaining weight. Interestingly, Hailey also posted a TikTok at the same time in which she was seen mouthing the words, “And I'm not saying she deserved it, but God's timing is always right.”

In the video, the TikToker fan, who captured the since-deleted video from Hailey, claimed that Justin Bieber’s wife tried to throw shade on Selena over her bikini photos.

The TikToker also pointed out how Hailey requested Selena to ask her fans not to abuse her in the light of Justin Bieber case.

Meanwhile, Selena responded to the TikToke’s clip and commented, “It’s ok!”

“I don’t let these things get me down! Be nice to everyone!” she added.

More From Entertainment:

Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Indian actor Javed Khan Amrohi passes away

Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre spark reactions with Valentine's Day post

Emily Ratajkowski, Eric Andre spark reactions with Valentine's Day post
Nick Jonas spends time with Raising Cane’s founder at the Super Bowl: Photos

Nick Jonas spends time with Raising Cane’s founder at the Super Bowl: Photos
Cate Blanchett to take a hiatus from acting

Cate Blanchett to take a hiatus from acting
Penn Badgley criticises Netflix and viewers for idealising serial killers

Penn Badgley criticises Netflix and viewers for idealising serial killers
Bella Ramsey reveals why she has worn a chest binder while filming The Last of Us

Bella Ramsey reveals why she has worn a chest binder while filming The Last of Us
'Yellowstone' Kevin Costner shares video after receiving Golden Globe award

'Yellowstone' Kevin Costner shares video after receiving Golden Globe award
Prince Andrew labelled ‘longest man in lockdown’ amid royal exile

Prince Andrew labelled ‘longest man in lockdown’ amid royal exile
New Jeans break Blackpink’s streaming record with song “Ditto”

New Jeans break Blackpink’s streaming record with song “Ditto”
Seventeen’s Seungkwan and Twice’s Momo reunite after awkward past meeting

Seventeen’s Seungkwan and Twice’s Momo reunite after awkward past meeting
Kiara Advani, Siddhart Malhotra enchanting wedding photos a treat for fans this Valentine's: Check out

Kiara Advani, Siddhart Malhotra enchanting wedding photos a treat for fans this Valentine's: Check out
King Charles III's wife Camilla to be honoured with Queen Mary's Crown on coronation

King Charles III's wife Camilla to be honoured with Queen Mary's Crown on coronation