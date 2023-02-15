Here’s the hidden meaning behind Rihanna’s custom Super Bowl ring

After her internet-breaking Super Bowl Haftime show, Rihanna wore her very own championship ring in honour of the performance.

The ring, which only given to NFL titleholders, was given to her courtesy of one of her go-to jewellers, Briony Raymond.

“[Rihanna] made the ultimate power play finishing the night wearing the style of ring traditionally reserved for Super Bowl titleholders,” Briony Raymond shared with Page Six Style in a statement.

“In wearing the ring, she celebrates her own victory and her heritage.”

Shining bright with 5 carats of round brilliant diamonds hand-rendered in platinum with black enamel detailing, the bauble bears Rihanna’s monogram — “RFR,” for Robyn Rihanna Fenty — as well as an extra-special touch: the coordinates for her native Barbados.

For her Super Bowl set, the Pour it Up crooner wore diamond jewellery worth more than $1.2 million.

Styled by Jahleel Weaver, Rihanna wore a custom Loewe outfit for the occasion, per Teen Vogue. Traditionally, artists lose layers as their performance goes on, but Rihanna actually added pieces for her Super Bowl halftime show.

She began her performance wearing a silk jersey catsuit in a vibrant crimson hue. The one-piece was paired with a sculpted leather corset, and a cotton flight suit layered over unzipped to show off her baby bump.

She matched scarlet MM6 Maison Margiela x Salomon sneakers to her attire.

And concluding her set aptly with Diamonds standing atop a floating stage, she added a dramatic red Alaïa coat with matching gloves.