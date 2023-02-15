Preparations for King Charles coronation continue to gather pace

The palace announced last month that the weekend-long celebrations will feature a star-studded concert, nationwide "big lunch" and volunteering initiative, as well as the traditional ceremony and royal processions.

Last week it unveiled a "coronation emblem", which will feature throughout.

The emblem pays tribute to Charles´s love of the natural world, depicting the floral symbols of the UK´s four nations -- the rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock -- in the shape of St Edward´s Crown.

Also last week, an online national ballot opened so 5,000 members of the public can be selected to receive a pair of free tickets for the concert in Windsor Castle´s grounds on May 7.

After the ballot closes at the end of this month, the 10,000 tickets will be allocated based on the geographical spread of the UK population, and not on a first-come first-served basis. (Web Desk/AFP)