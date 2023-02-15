 
entertainment
Wednesday Feb 15 2023
By
Web Desk

King Charles' wife Camilla more popular than Harry, Meghan in UK and US

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Feb 15, 2023

King Charles III's wife Queen Consort Camilla - the woman once received backlash from many in Britain and around the world for her alleged role in Princess Diana's unhappiness - has gone through a PR transformation in recent years.

Camilla, who would be crowned alongside his husband King Charles on May 6, has reportedly been so dramatic that she is now more popular in the US and UK than both Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle, according to Newsweek.

Camilla has changed the public perception about herself with her steadfastness and sensible approach to the sensitive family matters amid Harry and Meghan's bombshells.

The Duke of Sussex has made a number of recent revelations about his relationships with family members, principally focused on some negative comments about his brother William and stepmother Camilla.

Harry, during his conversation with 60 Minutes' Anderson Cooper in January, appeared speaking harsh words for the Queen Consort, saying: "The villain. She was the third person in their marriage. She needed to rehabilitate her image."

In his book Spare, which became the fastest selling non-fiction book of all time upon it's release in January, Harry made the deeply personal revelation that he and Prince William had urged their father never to marry Camilla following Diana's death: "Willy and I promised Pa that we'd welcome Camilla into the family. The only thing we asked in return was that he not marry her."

"You don't need to remarry, we pleaded. A wedding would cause controversy. It would incite the press. It would make the whole country, the whole world, talk about Mummy, compare Mummy and Camilla, and nobody wanted that. Least of all Camilla."

However, Camilla, who tested positive for Covid-19 this week, has never spoken ill words about her stepson Harry and his wife Meghan Markle. The Queen Consort's strategy seems to win more favour from the public in the UK and US.

More From Entertainment:

Keanu Reeves gives thumbs-down to Deepfakes, calls them 'scary'

Keanu Reeves gives thumbs-down to Deepfakes, calls them 'scary'
Marvel chief Kevin Feige admits 'too much' MCU content on Disney+

Marvel chief Kevin Feige admits 'too much' MCU content on Disney+
Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases 'Spider-Man 4' & 'Fantastic Four'

Marvel chief Kevin Feige teases 'Spider-Man 4' & 'Fantastic Four'
Royal Family receives 'toxic' ultimatum from Harry, Meghan ahead of King Charles coronation

Royal Family receives 'toxic' ultimatum from Harry, Meghan ahead of King Charles coronation
Preparations for King Charles coronation continue to gather pace

Preparations for King Charles coronation continue to gather pace
Prince Harry advised to use King Charles Coronation to win 'brownie points'

Prince Harry advised to use King Charles Coronation to win 'brownie points'
Julia Fox regrets dating 'controversial' Kanye West?

Julia Fox regrets dating 'controversial' Kanye West?

Paul Rudd names these two films as his funniest: Find out

Paul Rudd names these two films as his funniest: Find out
Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US

Netflix, TikTok and YouTube: Digital video viewing to top traditional TV in US
Amy Robach breaks Andrew Shue's heart over T.J. Holmes affair?

Amy Robach breaks Andrew Shue's heart over T.J. Holmes affair?
King Charles knows Prince Harry not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss' at his Coronation

King Charles knows Prince Harry not 'brave enough' to make 'fuss' at his Coronation
Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'

Prince Harry can’t count on A-listers: ‘Consequence of no-prisoners approach'