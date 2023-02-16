Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun

Kate Middleton’s little sister Pippa Middleton has appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her fit body in red mini dress while enjoying a beach day with her family on a vacation to St. Bartsa.

The fun-filled trip comes just months after the 39-year-old gave birth to her third child, Rose, in June. She and husband James Matthews also share Arthur, 4, and Grace, who will be two in March.

Kate's sister looked smashing in hot red swimsuit as she soaked up the sun. Pippa was snapped running in the sand and on her phone while sporting shades. She also took a dip in the warm Caribbean waters.

The Princess of Wales’ sister appeared revealing that how she stays fit, telling Hoka in 2021 running has been a "constant" in her life since she was 8 years old. She previously reveled that she manages her weight by running around the playground, taking her son on the back of her bike.