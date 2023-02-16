 
entertainment
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
Web Desk

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun

By
Web Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Kate Middleton’s sister Pippa flaunts her fit physique in red swimsuit as she soaks up the sun

Kate Middleton’s little sister Pippa Middleton has appeared to be a fitness diva as she showed off her fit body in red mini dress while enjoying a beach day with her family on a vacation to St. Bartsa.

The fun-filled trip comes just months after the 39-year-old gave birth to her third child, Rose, in June. She and husband James Matthews also share Arthur, 4, and Grace, who will be two in March.

Kate's sister looked smashing in hot red swimsuit as she soaked up the sun. Pippa was snapped running in the sand and on her phone while sporting shades. She also took a dip in the warm Caribbean waters.

The Princess of Wales’ sister appeared revealing that how she stays fit, telling Hoka in 2021 running has been a "constant" in her life since she was 8 years old. She previously reveled that she manages her weight by running around the playground, taking her son on the back of her bike.

More From Entertainment:

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Protesters to confront King Charles during Milton Keynes visit

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC

Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC
Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding

Travis Barker wishes wife Kourtney Kardashian with a sweet note on their first Valentine's Day after wedding
Prince William wanted to win 'life long competition' over Africa with Prince Harry

Prince William wanted to win 'life long competition' over Africa with Prince Harry
Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed

Alicia Silverstone's first look for Berlin-bound horror 'Perpetrator' revealed
Prince Harry made 'nature his God' to fight post-traumatic stress

Prince Harry made 'nature his God' to fight post-traumatic stress
Paul Mescal 'mad and upset' on people talking about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers

Paul Mescal 'mad and upset' on people talking about his relationship with Phoebe Bridgers
Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness

Princess Diana taught world HIV is 'not a curse', 'changed the world' with kindness
Prince William told Prince Harry he 'needed help' after first 'panic attack'

Prince William told Prince Harry he 'needed help' after first 'panic attack'
Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'

Rihanna reflects on her journey to motherhood: 'Everything changes'
Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son achieves first milestone

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky's 9-month-old son achieves first milestone
Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview

Gigi Hadid bursts into tears sharing her trauma in new interview