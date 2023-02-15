 
Kanye West's documentary and podcast on the works at BBC

Kanye West becomes BBC's focus for an eight part documentary and podcast.

BAFTA award-winning investigative journalist Mobeen Azhar is at the forefront of the documentary and podcast.

As per Deadline, the working title for the documentary is, We Need to Talk About Kanye.

Mobeen Azhar will explore West's complex journey, which made him one of his generation's most successful and creative artists.

The documentary is set against the backdrop of West's 2024 U.S. election campaign and at the time when his anti-semitic rantings changed the landscape of his rapping journey.

We Need to Talk About Kanye will air on BBC Two and comes from UK producer Forest.

