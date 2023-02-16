Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarist Sophie Lloyd slams ‘meritless’ cheating rumours

 
Machine Gun Kelly’s guitarists came to Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox’s defence as break up rumours swirled in the news.

Lloyd, who is a guitarist in MGK’s band, spoke out after social media users accused her of being the reason between the possible split of the couple.

“Sophie Lloyd is a professional, accomplished musician who has been needlessly dragged into the media based off of meritless accusations made by social media,” her management team said in a statement, via People.

“Any suggestion that she has ever acted in an unprofessional manner or stepped out of her relationship are untrue. It’s disrespectful to her as a female artist and poor journalism and social commentary to be reporting anything else.”

During the Super Bowl weekend, Fox, 36, hinted at a possible breakup with her fiancé, 32, in an Instagram post before deactivating her account altogether.

In the comments section of her said post, however, she addressed allegations that the singer was unfaithful in their relationship with a woman named Sophie — whom fans believe to be Lloyd..

The pair — who met on the set of the indie thriller Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020 and got engaged in January 2022 — was seen out together Monday, February 13th, 2023, in Agoura Hills, California.

The couple is reportedly seeking marriage counselling to sort things out after the big argument that the couple had over the weekend.

