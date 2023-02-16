 
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Jennifer Coolidge breaks down her sudden spike of fame

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Jennifer Coolidge has just weighed in on her emotions following the sudden rise to fame she experienced, since entering 2023.

Her admissions were recently made to People magazine and feature and she even went as far as to explain, “I think people liked that I was the underdog."

"I played a lot of strange women, and people were amused by the comedies I've done. Then Mike White put me in The White Lotus and it was a drama and comedy at the same time — I never really had that.”

For those unversed, Coolidge began this year with almost four awards for, a Super Bowl commercial for e.l.f. Cosmetics, a Critics Choice Award, a Hasty Pudding Theatricals Woman of Year honor, and even a Golden Globe.

“Something happened this awards season. I don't know if they just played clips of me so many times on the Internet or Instagram, but it doesn't matter what disguise I have on, I can be wearing a frog costume with a helmet and people know it's me.”

Coolidge also made sure to maintain her humble nature despite this sudden frenzy of attention.

“I was recently walking in the North End in Boston, and I couldn't make it down the street,” she recalled during the middle of her interview.

“I think it's so interesting. I guess it's the Internet. I don't know — or maybe I have a weird walk.”

“It was unbelievable,” she also added. “They wrote and choreographed this mind-blowing show, and it was brilliant. They gave me a parade and we had dinners and I got to hang out with the kids and I got indoctrinated.”

