Thursday Feb 16 2023
Prince William's angst with Prince Harry's an 'age old sorrow'

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Prince William reportedly has a long list of reasons to hate Prince Harry and it ‘stems’ from how the spare would “get away with murder” as a child, leaving his older brother to “receive the scolding.”

Royal expert and commentator Dan Wootton brought this claim to light.

This has all been shared in a piece for the Daily Mail, and features detailed insight into Prince William’s rumored anger towards Prince Harry for his Coronation invite.

In it, the writer said, “There have been many moments in the past two decades where Prince William has had cause to be angry with Prince Harry.”

“Pre-Meghan, it started with various childhood scrapes where his younger brother seemed to get away with murder even though it was the future king who would end up punished by his parents.”

“Post-Meghan, the Oprah Winfrey interview where the Sussexes accused an unnamed member of the Royal Family of racism (and claimed Kate made Meghan cry at that notorious bridesmaid fitting) as Prince Philip was on his deathbed took his outrage and fury to another level.”

