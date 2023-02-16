Andrew Tate ‘framed’ by victims who ‘plotted, rehearsed’ set up?

 
world
Andrew Tate has just retweeted a shocking development into his legal case that alleges that he and his brother, Tristan Tate were framed.

The findings in the wiretaps feature an exposé of two victims who previously accused the Tate brothers of kidnapping.

However, per Andrew's retweet, “the Tate’s were framed’.”

Check it out Below:

Shortly after he shared the findings to his personal Twitter account, fans flocked in defense of the kickboxer and claimed, “It was obvious from the beginning. Hope he is doing well.”

