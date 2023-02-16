'Blonde' actor Ana de Armas claims because of social media: 'mystery is gone'

Blonde actor Ana de Armas who played Marilyn Monroe in the 2022 film explained how social media changed the way exclusive information of Hollywood actors was used to get shared.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, Ana opened up on how social media has over shared information and the mystery of Hollywood actors is gone.

"I feel like the new generations don’t have that concept, because of social media. There is so much information out there and over sharing.

"The concept of a movie star is someone untouchable you only see onscreen. That mystery is gone. For the most part, we’ve done that to ourselves - nobody’s keeping anything from anyone anymore" the No Time to Die actor revealed.

She also revealed that she's become "more protective" of herself since starring in Blonde.

For the unversed, Blonde is a Netflix movie based on a novel with the same name, which was published in 2000. It was inspired by the life of the Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe.

The movie starring Ana de Armas in the leading role was released on September 16, 2023.