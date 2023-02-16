 
Showbiz
Thursday Feb 16 2023
Helen talks about her relationship with Salim Khan

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Helen and Salim Khan dated briefly before they got married. She got vulnerable about her relationship in a recent interview. 

She in an interview admitted that their relationship was tough for Salim’s first wife Salma Khan. Salma was a dancing diva during 1950s and 1960s.

She fell in love with screenwriter Salim while she was 42 and he was 45. She shares a wholesome relationship with Salim and his family. As she spoke about their relationship, she emphasized on how Salma had to go through a lot.

Talking about it on The Invincibles, a show by Arbaaz Khan she said, "I was very lucky to be able to continue dancing (in films) till the age of 42. People used to think that working in films was not considered a good thing at that time'. The heroines practically took over, they started wearing clothes that no heroine would wear in those days. It was my destiny, – this much Helen and no further."

Arbaaz further asked her if this was around the same time when she met Salim, to which she replied, He gave me a role. We became friends, mummy was very nice; for your mom, she must have gone through a lot at that time. I think destiny brought me close to all of you and I must thank all of you... I never ever wanted a separation from the family."

