 
entertainment
Friday Feb 17 2023
By
Web Desk

Austin Butler shares he’s ‘so proud’ of Disney pal Selena Gomez

By
Web Desk

Friday Feb 17, 2023

Austin Butler shares he’s ‘so proud’ of Disney pal Selena Gomez
Austin Butler shares he’s ‘so proud’ of Disney pal Selena Gomez 

Austin Butler candidly discussed his bond with Selena Gomez in his latest interview.

The Elvis star, 31, has graced the Vanity Fair‘s 2023 Hollywood Issue alongside the Only Murders in the Building star, 30, and revealed how impressed he is with his dear friend.

“I’ve known her [Gomez] for so many years, so it is nice to get to share space with somebody for a long period of time, and I’m just so proud of her,” he gushed to ExtraTV on Thursday.

"When I was filming Elvis, Selena found this photograph of the two of us when I did a guest star thing on her show Wizards of Waverly Place. And she sends it to me, just going, 'Wow, remember this?'" Butler recalled, adding, "It feels like another life."

Butler shared that the Wolves singer is one of his longest friends in the business. The two stars shared screen space together in an episode of Disney Channel's Wizards of Waverly Place. 

The Elvis Presley biopic star further praised Gomez for her latest Apple TV+ documentary titled, Selena Gomez: My Mind & Me. He said, “Her documentary really moved me as well, getting to see that… I thought that was so brave.”

“I feel really honored to be in her company," Butler said.

More From Entertainment:

Rihanna savagely claps back at criticism over calling her baby son ‘fine’

Rihanna savagely claps back at criticism over calling her baby son ‘fine’
Rio carnival returns to roots after years of ‘darkness’

Rio carnival returns to roots after years of ‘darkness’
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make Met Gala debut after bombshell memoir

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle to make Met Gala debut after bombshell memoir
'The Last Of Us' surpasses 'House of the Dragon' in first week streaming numbers

'The Last Of Us' surpasses 'House of the Dragon' in first week streaming numbers
Selena Gomez talks ‘medicated wright gain’: ‘Never said I’m a model’

Selena Gomez talks ‘medicated wright gain’: ‘Never said I’m a model’
Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh forgives him for 2016 alleged plane fight with Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh forgives him for 2016 alleged plane fight with Angelina Jolie
Penn Badgley talks of Joe Goldberg’s dislike of Taylor Swift

Penn Badgley talks of Joe Goldberg’s dislike of Taylor Swift
Tom Cruise to not attend BAFTA awards after ‘Top Gun 2’ snub in Best Film category

Tom Cruise to not attend BAFTA awards after ‘Top Gun 2’ snub in Best Film category

Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery

Pink talks weight gain and recovery from surgery
Britney Spears still not over Justin Timberlake despite Sam Asghari marriage

Britney Spears still not over Justin Timberlake despite Sam Asghari marriage

New trailer for 'John Wick 4' released

New trailer for 'John Wick 4' released

Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with people of Syria

Angelina Jolie expresses solidarity with people of Syria