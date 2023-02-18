 
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Prince Harry insisted ‘Batman’ star 'to do his voice’ at party

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Prince Harry talks about meeting ‘Batman’ star Will Arnett at Courteney Cox’s home.

The Duke of Sussex, who went to party at the actress’s place alongside his friend, reveals he met another famous star at the abode.

He writes in the book: “I whispered to my mate: Where do I know this guy from? My mate laughed. Batman. Sorry? Batman. I was into my third or fourth tequila, so I was having trouble understanding and processing this remarkable bit of new information. Fuck—yes! Batman LEGO movie. I turned back to the actor and asked: Zit true? Is…what true? Are you Him? Am I—? Batman. He smiled. Yes. What a thing to be able to say!”

Harry then urged the star to do his ‘Batman’ impression.

“I begged: Do it. Do what? The voice. He shut his eyes. He wanted to say no, but he didn’t want to be impolite. Or else he recognized that I wouldn’t stop. He fixed me with his ice-blue eyes and cleared his throat and in perfect gravelly Batman said: Hello, Harry. Oh, I loved it. Again! He did it again. I loved it even more. We shared a big laugh.”

