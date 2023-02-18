 
entertainment
Saturday Feb 18 2023
By
Web Desk

Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis

By
Web Desk

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis
Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis family is staying stronger while lending support to each other after actor was diagnosed with “cruel” frontotemporal dementia.

A source told People Magazine that the Sixth Sense star’s wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their children with him are “all closer than ever."

The insider went on to add that the star’s wife of 13 years "has the biggest support system" that "she couldn't be more grateful.”

"She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can," the source added of Emma's efforts with her kids, Mabel and Evelyn.

"She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."

In a statement posted by the actor’s family, they revealed that his condition has worsened and he’s now facing frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which is hindering his ability to speak and communicate.

The statement comes nearly a year after his family confirmed that Bruce would be stepping away from acting due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” read the official statement, attributed to wife, ex-wife and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”

More From Entertainment:

Netflix drops thrilling trailer for upcoming ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: WATCH

Netflix drops thrilling trailer for upcoming ‘Shadow and Bone’ Season 2: WATCH
Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly getting ‘professional help’ to save romance

Megan Fox, Machine Gun Kelly getting ‘professional help’ to save romance
Brad Pitt sends Ines de Ramon flowers as they spent Valentine’s Day apart

Brad Pitt sends Ines de Ramon flowers as they spent Valentine’s Day apart
'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah starts serving her sentence

'Real Housewives' star Jen Shah starts serving her sentence

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood

London kicks off Fashion Week, dedicated to late Vivienne Westwood
Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion

Sean Penn's 'Superpower' catches Zelenskiy at moment of Russian invasion
Journalist reveals Harry pays a lot of attention to what is written about him and Meghan

Journalist reveals Harry pays a lot of attention to what is written about him and Meghan

Old blog post reveals Meghan lied about royal family?

Old blog post reveals Meghan lied about royal family?
Prince Harry criticised for talking about privacy after old clip resurfaces

Prince Harry criticised for talking about privacy after old clip resurfaces

David Walliams left disappointed by Kate Middleton and Prince William

David Walliams left disappointed by Kate Middleton and Prince William

Meghan and Harry mocked after new episode of South Park

Meghan and Harry mocked after new episode of South Park

Kanye West makes a complaint to police against paparazzi over ‘verbal argument’

Kanye West makes a complaint to police against paparazzi over ‘verbal argument’