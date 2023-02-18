Bruce Willis family ‘closer than ever’ after actor’s FTD Diagnosis

Bruce Willis family is staying stronger while lending support to each other after actor was diagnosed with “cruel” frontotemporal dementia.

A source told People Magazine that the Sixth Sense star’s wife Emma Heming Willis, ex-wife Demi Moore, and their children with him are “all closer than ever."

The insider went on to add that the star’s wife of 13 years "has the biggest support system" that "she couldn't be more grateful.”

"She is trying to make as many positive memories for them as she can," the source added of Emma's efforts with her kids, Mabel and Evelyn.

"She wants them to remember Bruce as an amazing, fun dad. She wants them to have the best memories of him."

In a statement posted by the actor’s family, they revealed that his condition has worsened and he’s now facing frontotemporal dementia (FTD) which is hindering his ability to speak and communicate.

The statement comes nearly a year after his family confirmed that Bruce would be stepping away from acting due to an initial diagnosis of aphasia.

“While this is painful, it is a relief to finally have a clear diagnosis,” read the official statement, attributed to wife, ex-wife and his children Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel and Evelyn.

“FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone.”