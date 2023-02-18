 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Feb 18 2023
Apple introduces emoji users have been 'wanting for years'

Saturday Feb 18, 2023

The image shows four of the 31 new emojis introduced by Apple.— Emojipedia via CNET
The first iOS 16.4 developer beta was released on Thursday which included a total of 31 new emoji designs, according to Emojipedia.

A new smiley, a shaking head, new animals like a moose and a goose, and new heart colours like simple pink and light blue are all part of the new emoji pack. 

According to Emojipedia, which listed it as one of the most popular emoji requests on the website in 2015, the basic pink heart has finally been introduced. It has long been a sought-after emoji. 

Major emoji released last year in iOS 15.4 had 37 new designs and featured a melting face, a biting lip, and a pregnant man.

According to the outlet, the new emoji are all from Emoji 15.0, which was recommended by Unicode in September 2022.

The new emojis' availability across iOS devices has not yet been announced, and before they are officially released on iOS, their designs may even change.

A few weeks after the introduction of new features in iOS 16.3, Apple issued a number of bug fixes and updates on Monday with the launch of iOS 16.3.1.

Here's the full list of new emoji in iOS 16.4 beta, as reported by CNET:

  • Shaking Face
  • Pink Heart
  • Light Blue Heart
  • Grey Heart
  • Donkey
  • Moose
  • Goose
  • Wing
  • Jellyfish
  • Hyacinth
  • Pea Pod
  • Ginger
  • Folding Hand Fan
  • Hair Pick
  • Flute
  • Maracas
  • Khanda
  • Wireless
  • Rightward Pushing Hand
  • Leftward Pushing Hand
  • Black Bird
  • Rightward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  • Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  • Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  • Rightward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  • Rightward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone
  • Leftward Pushing Hand: Light Skin Tone
  • Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Light Skin Tone
  • Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium Skin Tone
  • Leftward Pushing Hand: Medium-Dark Skin Tone
  • Leftward Pushing Hand: Dark Skin Tone

