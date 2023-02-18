WhatsApp rolls out new update for iOS users

A 3D printed Whatsapp logo is placed on a computer motherboard in this illustration taken January 21, 2021. — Reuters

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is always making the application's usage better for users, has announced a new feature for the iOS users, WaBetaInfo reported Saturday.



The new stable update is available on the App Store with the build number 23.3.77. The messaging app has introduced the picture-in-picture mode for video calls for all users.

The feature is officially announced by WhatsApp, however, some users are still unable to access it. They will receive the feature over the coming weeks as mentioned within the changelog on the App Store.

This new feature will allow users to multitask during a WhatsApp call without their video being paused.

—WaBetaInfo

"In addition, this update enables you to use some other features: the ability to attach a caption to your documents and longer group subjects and descriptions (released with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.70 update) to make it easier to describe your groups," said the app tracking website.



Communities

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it is working on a feature for the business community.

It is bringing communities to the WhatsApp Business app in a future update, making it easier to manage related groups together.



Through this app, users will be able to create, manage and use communities for the business version of the app. However, this app is still under development and not yet ready to be released to the beta testers.

"When users open 'Communities' right within this menu, they will be able to view the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups," said the app tracking website.



Moreover, this will also allow businesses to create a new community in this section as happens on the customer app.

This feature will be announced later.