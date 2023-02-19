 
Children of Prince William and Kate call King Charles 'grandpa Wales'

King Charles is called "Grandpa Wales" by the children of Prince William and Kate Middleton.

According to Daily Express, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte use the nickname which was inspired by late Queen Elizabeth.

The outlet reported that Queen Elizabeth called her own grandfather King George V 'Grandpa England'.

It said the nickname which the children of the Prince and Princess of Wales have for their grandfather is  a nod to his former title of Prince of Wales, which he held before becoming King. 

Charles became the king of England after the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth at the age of 95 in September last year.

The king's coronation is due to be held in May this year.

