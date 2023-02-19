This new WhatsApp feature makes conversations more interactive

The picture shows WhatsApp avatar stickers on a phone. — Meta

Meta-owned WhatsApp, which is a go-to app for users to communicate and connect with their loved ones, has made conversations interactive by introducing more avatar stickers, WaBetaInfo reported Sunday.

Avatar is a digital version of a user that can be created by choosing the shape, colour, clothes, and several accessories that best express them. Users can have their personalised avatars as their profile pictures or use them as custom stickers reflecting many different emotions and actions.

Even though instant messaging had introduced the ability to create personalised avatars two months ago, the company is revamping the avatar sticker pack by adding some new stickers for the iOs and Android versions of the app.

Users can access this new update once they update to the new version of the app and when they generate their avatar within the app settings again.

These avatar stickers can be shared within the chats or group chats.

— WaBetaInfo

The screenshot above shows that the number of stickers available in the avatar pack remains the same, however, the new update has brought "more depth and personality by redesigning and replacing some stickers to enhance their visual appeal and ensure that they reflect the diverse range of emotions and expressions that users wish to convey".

This new update shows WhatsApp's dedication to improving user experience.

If you are unable to use the new stickers, you should update the avatar within the app settings. This is the best way to ensure that you have access to the latest stickers available on WhatsApp.

These new stickers are available for all iOs and Android users.