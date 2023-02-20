 
entertainment
Monday Feb 20 2023
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have 'no recovery' after 'South Park' roast

By
Web Desk

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle may have a hard time recovering from the South Park episode roast.

Former Fox journalist Megyn Kelly commented on the Comedy Central’s animated series that poked fun at the royal couple, per MailOnline.

Speaking on her SiriusXm show, she said, “I feel this is a pronouncement that they have jumped the shark, they are not beloved and her hopes of running for president, reported hopes, are all but dashed.”

She remarked that “When South Park turns on you, there’s no recovering.”

There has been speculation that Markle would want to run for president. According The Express, the duchess of Sussex is the public’s favourite to replace Joe Biden.

However, Kelly said the South Park spoof indicates “that’s not happening.”

The show allegedly depicted Harry and Meghan as the Prince and Princess of Canada, who have embarked on a world Global Privacy Tour to promote the prince’s autobiography, titled Aaargh on the show.

