Monday Feb 20 2023
Adele finally reveals what she said about Rihanna in viral Super Bowl clip

Monday Feb 20, 2023

Adele has finally confirmed what she actually said before Rihanna's Super Bowl halftime performance after her candid clip sparked meme fest online.

The Easy on Me singer, 34, went viral after she was seen speaking expressively in the crowd at the Super Bowl’s State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

Though Adele can’t be heard in the clip, she was seen talking animatedly before stopping suddenly and moving her hands in a “zen” motion.

The viral moment, since then took the internet by storm as fans reposted it thousands of times with suggestions of what the star was talking about at the time.

Many lip-readers stated that she was talking about Rihanna, predicting that she’d “have some weed and be fab”.

Adele addressed the clip during one of her residency shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, Las Vegas, this weekend.

“It’s hard work being a constant meme,” she told the audience, adding: “I don’t know what it is about my [expletive] face. Every time I step out my house…”

She also explained, “I was saying she’s gonna be fine, she’s gonna have some weed and be fine,” adding, “But clearly she couldn’t have any weed because she was pregnant!”

