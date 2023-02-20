 
Ashley Greene notes motherhood changes her outlook on body image

Ashley Greene Khoury explains how motherhood has her viewpoint on postpartum body following the birth of her daughter.

In a new interview with E! News, the Twilight star confessed how she picks up her child whenever she feels low or down.

“Our sweet angel, Kingsley, allows me to be grateful versus kind of nitpicking myself,” said Ashley.

The actress, who shares her daughter with husband Paul Khoury, continued, “So that is one of my hacks that I do because no matter what you put out there, it's hard not to be self-critical.”

Ashley believes that women bodies “go through trauma when they give birth”. So, she shared with outlet that she made a pack with herself after learning about her pregnancy last year.

“That I was going to allow myself time to heal before trying to really jump back into the gym because I didn't want to do any damage,” explained the actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Ashley talked about The DB Method’s which focused on “rebuilding her pelvic floor, glutes and abs before climbing back on a treadmill”.

“I found it dangerous that all of a sudden you're just cleared to go back into the gym without doing any of this prior building block work,” stated the 35-year-old.

Ashley remarked, “So I really liked what we came up with.”

Reflecting on exercise, Ashley disclosed, “The hardest part for me about not working out is really the mental wellness side to it.”

“Because I feel like if I hit that 10-day marker, I am not as happy as a person, I don't have as much optimism,” she added.

