Tuesday Feb 21 2023
PSL 2023: Rumman Raees feels 'good to be back in competitive cricket'

Tuesday Feb 21, 2023

KARACHI: Islamabad United’s fast bowler Rumman Raees wants to pay back his franchise for the support throughout his struggling phase.

In an exclusive interview with Geo News following his team's practice session ahead of their February 23 match against Peshawar Zalmi in the ongoing season of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), the 31-year-old pacer said he wants to give his best and win every game for the team.

Raees has been long associated with the United. However, 2022 was the only season when he donned Multan Sultans' jersey since his debut. When he sat out due to injury, the franchise made him a bowling consultant to ensure his presence in the cricket environment.

“It was a very morale-boosting support for me. When a player gets such overwhelming encouragement from their team, it increases their confidence and adds to the passion they have to represent their team,” Raees said.

The cricketer added that he is feeling much better now and it is good to be "back in competitive cricket". He earlier missed the domestic season due to an ankle injury sustained during the Kashmir Premier League (KPL).

The fast bowler said his body is feeling much better and he is eager to give his best in PSL's ongoing eighth edition. Raees was confident that his team will win the coveted PSL title for a record third time.

“We are feeling confident as a team for good results. The environment is very positive and such positivity is very important because winning or losing a game is part of the sport, what matters the most is the dressing room environment,” he said.

Ruman mentioned that his role in the team is divided into two parts — to lead the attack with the new ball and perform well in the death over.

“When I am bowling with a new ball, I aim to deliver within the stumps, and while bowling death overs, I opt to apply yorkers and slower ones,” he said.

“It is important for a bowler to execute his skills and if one is not able to do that, then they must revisit his game plan to identify their lackings. I don't target long-term goals. I strategise match-by-match and ball-by-ball. At this stage, my aim is to win matches for Islamabad with my good bowling,” he aimed.

Replying to a question, Raees said that his cool-and-calm celebration following any wicket is a reflection of his personality, as he is usually calm in his routine life as well.

“It is very important to stay calm because if you’re calm then it improves your decision-making ability,” said the pacer when asked about his celebration style which is opposite to how most of the fast bowlers celebrate after claiming wickets.

