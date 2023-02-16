 
sports
Thursday Feb 16 2023
By
SDSports Desk

PSL 2023: Islamabad United opt to bowl after winning toss against Karachi Kings

By
SDSports Desk

Thursday Feb 16, 2023

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan photographed with Karachi Kings Captain Imad Wasim ahead of the match on February 16. — Twitter/@IsbUnited
During the fourth match of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) being held in the National Bank Cricket Arena in Karachi on Thursday, Islamabad won the toss and opted to bowl. 

Islamabad United will play their first match of the tournament against the host team.

During the match, Shadab Khan-led Islamabad will be looking to ensure they are off to an impressive start, while the Kings will be trying to bounce back after a defeat in their opening game at the hands of Peshawar Zalmi on Tuesday.

More to follow...

