Business community calls for urgent meeting of security officials after KPO attack

Pakistani army soldiers walk outside the Karachi Police Office compound a day after an attack by Pakistans Taliban in provincial capital on February 17, 2023. — Online

KCCI writes to Sindh CM, high-ups of LEAs.

Seeks advice on how to safely organise "My Karachi" exhibition.

Says about 800,000 visitors expected at event this year.

KARACHI: Following the terror attack on the office of the Karachi police chief, the businessmen urged the government to convene an urgent meeting on the deteriorating law and order situation in the port city affecting the business environment, The News reported Wednesday.

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI) wrote a letter, dated February 20, to Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah, and high-ups of law enforcement agencies including corp commander Karachi, sector commander Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) Sindh, provincial police and Sindh Rangers.

The letter said the poor law and order situation “has triggered extreme anxiety amongst the members of the business and industrial community who are dubious of whether to continue their business in this city or move to somewhere else and stated that rising lawlessness has tarnished the image of the city, particularly after the gruesome terrorists’ attack on Karachi Police Office (KPO) at a time when the law enforcing agencies were already on a high alert due to ongoing Pakistan Super League”.



“We would like to mention that this chamber has been cautioning time and again about such threats but unfortunately no concrete steps were taken and the recent wave of lawlessness clearly indicates how fragile Karachi’s law and order has become,” read the letter.

The business community requests a meeting at the chamber “at the earliest possible time within this week” to address concerns so that the world knows what measures are being adopted to deal with the situation.

The letter pointed out that the Karachi Chamber’s "My Karachi" exhibition, which has been staged since 2004, is set to be organised at the Expo Center on March 3-5 “but keeping in view the current state of affairs, we need advice on how to safely organise this event.”

According to the letter, KCCI is eager to hold the event “at any cost on the said dates regardless of several security threats as this exhibition was initiated in 2004 when the law and order situation was not so good as a bomb blast took place in Bohri Bazar Saddar but then-prime minister Shaukat Aziz encouraged us to hold My Karachi exhibition to portray the soft and positive image of the Karachi, which has always been staged in all types of circumstances including law and order”.

KCCI said that the chamber is expecting a footfall of around 800,000 visitors at the event this year, and needs advice on how to hold a major event in a safe and secure manner.