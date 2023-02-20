KPO attack: CTD arrests three suspects in raid after geofencing

Pakistani Army soldiers walk outside the Karachi Police Office (KPO) compound a day after an attack by the TTP in Karachi on February 18, 2023.—AFP

CTD conducts raids in Karachi's Sohrab Goth.

Suspects shifted to undisclosed location for interrogation.

Some mobile SIMs recovered from detained persons: sources.

KARACHI: The Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh Police swung into action and conducted raids at multiple locations and arrested three suspects for their involvement in the brazen Karachi Police Office attack, sources told Geo News Monday.

According to the TV report, the law enforcement agency conducted raids in the Al-Asif Square area of Sohrab Goth on the outskirts of Karachi after geofencing data identified several facilitators of the terror attack that shocked the city on Friday.

A case has also been registered against the Tehreek-e-Taliban at a CTD police station.

The sources, aware of the developments regarding investigations into the KPO attack, confided that the action was taken on an intelligence report during which three suspects were taken into custody and shifted to an undisclosed location for interrogation.

“Some mobile SIMs have been recovered from the detained persons, the sources said, adding more than 100 mobile numbers were declared suspicious in geofencing.

“Out of those 100 numbers, at least 10-12 numbers are switched off since then.”

CCTV footage

Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies have obtained the CCTV footage of the KPO attack. As per details obtained from the footage, the attackers entered the KPO at around 7:15pm by opening fire at the constable manning the main gate between the mosque and KPO and hurled grenades soon after it.

Before reaching the first floor, they shot Amjad Masih, a janitor, and again lobbed a grenade attack.

Meanwhile, the police commandos took positions and retaliated. Most of the shootout took place on the first and the second floor.

Quoting the details of the FIR lodged at the CTD police station, officials said that law-enforcing agencies, including police and Rangers, immediately reached the KPO after receiving information from the wireless police control about the attack.

The forces took a cautious strategy as office staff was inside the building and entered the building through different directions amid the sound of heavy gunfire and explosions.

By the time, the security contingents entered the building the militants had reached the second floor.

The Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) was instructed to clear the building by preserving the suicide jackets and other explosive materials held by the terrorists.

Officials quoting eyewitnesses revealed that three terrorists had got off the car number ALF-043 outside the Family Quarters of Police Lines and scaled the wall of KPO by cutting the barbed wire.

They added that there were also two other men on a motorcycle who greeted the attackers before their entry to the building and rode away.

Red alert in Sindh

Meanwhile, Sindh Police chief Ghulam Nabi Memon on Sunday held a high-level meeting attended by senior-most officers and officials of all ranges of Sindh at his office and ordered red alert throughout the province.

IGP Memon gave directions to take foolproof security measures for the safety of Chinese residents and foreigners associated with various development projects in Sindh.

He warned the supervisory officers over any security lapse and said that they will be held responsible for any untoward incident.

Moreover, he directed security officials to enhance security at all important installations, police lines, government offices training centres, establishments and others.

The Sindh police chief added the investigation into the KPO attack will be taken to its logical conclusion and the facilitators of terrorists would be dealt with an iron fist.

In addition to forming a high-powered committee to investigate the incident, he has also formed a reward committee under the chair of Additional IG CTD, whose members include the DIG Headquarters Sindh, DIG Establishment and the AIGs Welfare.

They will prepare a list of prizes and certificates for the officers and jawans who countered the attack with bravery. Ghulam Nabi Memon also instructed to ensure taking care of martyred policemen’s families and quality medical facilities to all the injured.