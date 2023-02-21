Sindh govt to launch crackdown on unregistered vehicles from Feb 28

Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon addressing a press conference in Karachi on February 20, 2023. — YouTube screengrab/Geo News

The Sindh government is launching a massive crackdown against vehicles that are unregistered or running on open letters, bear "applied for registration" notices or fake registration number plates, lack number plates or have tinted glasses, The News reported Tuesday.



The government has decided to take action against the vehicles in violation of the relevant laws — after the brazen Karachi Police Office attack last week — starting February 28.

Owners of such vehicles have been given a week’s time, following which all such vehicles in violation of the relevant laws will be impounded.

Information and Transport Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon made the announcement at a press conference at the Sindh Archives Complex, along with Excise and Taxation Minister Mukesh Kumar Chawla and chief minister’s law adviser Barrister Murtaza Wahab, following a meeting chaired by the CM.



Memon said that after this non-stop campaign starts, nobody will be spared. He said that no showroom owner has the authority to sell any unregistered vehicle. “If someone sells an unregistered vehicle that is then used in a crime, the showroom owner will also be held liable for the crime.”

SOPs after KPO attack

He added that after the recent attack on the KPO, the provincial government has taken important decisions, and it has been decided to implement SOPs for tackling such situations in future.



He also said that in such situations, the traffic will be managed in that area. The traffic police will play their role in this, but the public and all the other stakeholders are also requested to cooperate fully in this regard, he added.

The minister said that in such situations, the public will be informed through broadcasting organisations, FM radio and social media to keep their vehicles in one lane, leaving one lane completely empty and open for police, other law enforcement agencies, ambulances, fire brigades and other related agencies.

He said that as soon as the KPO incident occurred last Friday, the ambulance service of private welfare organisations parked their vehicles at the front. “We appreciate their spirit, but if 10 vehicles are required while 100 vehicles are moved ahead, it will block the way and create difficulty for the police and other law enforcement agencies to work.”

Now the SOPs have been made, whereby after consulting the deputy commissioner and the senior superintendent of police (SSP) of the relevant areas, vehicles will be allowed to go ahead in such a situation, he added.

Media vehicles

He also said the chief secretary will hold a meeting with all private ambulance organisations in this regard. Media vehicles also reached the spot to air breaking news, he added. “Breaking news is not important in such a situation. Some channels aired that 10 terrorists were inside the compound, which diverted the attention of the police and security agencies.”

Memon said that in such situations, the media need to work more responsibly and attentively, and they should proceed with the consultation of the administration. “In this regard, Pemra will also be consulted.”

No display of weapons

He said that after one week, no one will be allowed to display weapons, adding that those displaying weapons will be arrested and FIRs will be registered against them. “No one will be spared in the campaign, no matter how influential they are.”

He also said that no concession will be given to government ministers, advisers, assembly members and opposition party members. “Only police, rangers and other law enforcement personnel will be allowed to carry weapons in uniform, but no official without uniform will be allowed to do so.”

The minister said that private security guards will also not have the authority to display weapons in uniform. “If a person is found involved in the display of weapons, they will face the law. The media should support the government in this campaign, and if anyone displays weapons anywhere, it should be pointed out.”

He said citizens should keep an eye on their neighbourhoods and report suspicious activities to the 15 helpline. If someone rents a house, shop or car, they should share the information with the local police station, which is mandatory for everyone under the law, he added.

He also said that private vehicles resembling police and security agencies will also be impounded. He added that all these laws are already in place, and they will be strictly implemented.

Wahab, while speaking during the presser, said that a constitution is a social contract between the state and the people. Like the government, the people also have the responsibility to play their role in implementing them, he added.

He said that all these laws exist, but they are not implemented. The government faced lots of hindrances in responding to the terrorist attack on the KPO, he added. “Rapid response is required in such an emergency situation.”



He also said that the first injured in this incident was a volunteer of a welfare organisation who was rushed to the hospital. “No one should come forward in such a situation without the permission of the district administration so that the security agencies can work in a better way.”

'Media should show responsibility'

Wahab added that during the operation against the terrorists, TV channels were saying that snipers had reached a particular building, and this information could be misused by terrorists in such situations.

“The facilitators of terrorists who are sitting far away can give these messages to the terrorists through mobile phones. The media should show responsibility. The Pakistan Peoples Party’s (PPP) government believes in the freedom of expression.”

Replying to a question about the delay in the issuance of vehicle registration number plates, Chawla said that this problem was in the past, but since the issuance of the new design of number plates, his department was ensuring that the plates were issued on time.