Ram Charan become first Indian celebrity to appear at 'Good Morning America' show

Ram Charan departs from India to the USA in order to attend the Oscars 2023

Ram Charan is all set to make his debut at the famous talk show Good Morning America as a chief guest.

The popular talk show will premiere on ABC channel on February 23 at 11:30 IST.

The actor recently jetted off to the United States to attend the Oscars 2023. During his trip to the US, he has some amazing and interesting series of events in the pipeline to attend.

Apart from being a guest the Good Morning America show, the RRR actor will also be presenting the esteemed 6th Annual Hollywood Critics Association Awards (HCA).

Other celebrities who will be presenting the HCA awards includes: Brittany Snow, Terry Crew, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Sophie Thatcher and others.

Charan has been making India proud ever since film RRR got released. The magnum opus became a global recognition as it received many praises and admirations from audience, critics and international artists. It bagged two awards at the Golden Globes 2023.

Now, the film has been nominated in the 95th Academy Awards due to which the Telugu actor went to the USA. This is the biggest achievement for not only the Indian cinema but also for the Telugu industry, reports IndiaToday.