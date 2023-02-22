Militant 'actively involved in terror activities' killed in N Waziristan: ISPR

A soldier patrols near the Line of Control at Salohi village in Poonch district of Azad Jammu and Kashmir on April 26, 2021. — AFP

Exchange of fire takes place in Spinwam area.

Locals appreciate security forces' response.

They express full support to eliminate terrorism.

RAWALPINDI: Security forces have gunned down a terrorist during an exchange of fire in the Spinwam area of North Waziristan district, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

"The killed terrorist remained actively involved in terrorist activities against security forces and civilians," the military's media wing mentioned in a statement released Wednesday.

The military's media wing added that locals of the area appreciated the response and expressed their full support to eliminate the menace of terrorism.

Pakistan is facing a slew of terror attacks since last year in November — when the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) called off its ceasefire agreement with Islamabad and started targeting security forces and civilians.

As the situation worsens in Pakistan and the government blames Afghanistan for providing safe havens to TTP militants, high-level officials from both countries met in Kabul earlier today.

The delegation also included Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) chief Lt Gen Nadeem Ahmed Anjum, Pakistan’s Special Representative for Afghanistan Mohammad Sadiq, Foreign Secretary Asad Majeed Khan, and Kabul mission head Ubaid Ur Rehman Nizamani.

In an operation earlier today, one militant was killed, while five others were arrested in an exchange of fire during an operation conducted by the counter-terrorism department (CTD) in the Tela Band area of Peshawar.

In view of the situation, security forces have concluded around 6,921 anti-terrorist operations, killed 142 militants, and arrested 1,007 across the country in the past three months to purge the nation from the scourge of terrorism, sources told APP.