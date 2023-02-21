Two Levies men martyred as terrorists storm Mastung check post

Balochistan Levies personnel standing in line. — Balochistan Levies website/File

MASTUNG: At least two Levies men were martyred as terrorists stormed a check post of the force near Babri area of Mastung district in Balochistan, an official said on Tuesday.

The officials also said that the terrorists also took the weapons of the martyred personnel with them after the attack.

Assistant commissioner Mastung said that the area has been sealed and the search for the attackers is underway.

Meanwhile, the residents of the area blocked the Quetta-Taftan national highway after the terror incident.

PM, CM Balochistan condemn attack

After hearing the news about the incident, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the Mastung attack and prayed for the martyred personnel's high ranks in the hereafter.

PM Shehbaz also expressed his condolences to the families of the Levies officials.

PM Shehbaz also said that the morale of the security forces is high in the fight against terrorism.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Balochistan Abdul Qudoos Bizenjo condemned the attacks on the the check post.



Bizenjo also expressed his grief over the martyrdom of the two levies personnel. He offered his condolences to the families of the victims of the terror incidents.

Terror incidents are a cause of concern, CM Bizenjo said in a statement, highlighting that "the enemies want to deteriorate the peace of the province.

Bizenjo directed the law enforcement agencies to utilise all the available resources to bring the terrorists into the grip of the law.

He further added: "We need to be more alert to fail the plans of the enemies of the country." Law enforcement agencies should not let any stone unturned in carrying out their responsibilities, he said.